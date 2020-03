Keith Country Day grad Zoe Nunez was named to the U.S. Women’s Collegiate National Team – Gold roster on Wednesday.

The Notre Dame sophomore will be one of 28 players who will help the U.S. Women’s National Team as it makes final preparations for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Nunez will train July 5-12 in Anaheim after being selected through the U.S. Women’s National Team Open Tryouts in February.