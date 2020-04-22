Keith grad Lipton goes for the kill against pandemics

A three-time all-american and two time conference player of the year, Rockford native Bryn Lipton has put together a storied career in college, but his greatest achievements may still be ahead of him as he looks to take on future pandemics.

"It's just a good opportunity to help people," said Lipton. "I've always enjoyed helping people."

Lipton's all-american senior season may have been cut short by COVID-19, but it's only motivating him more to get back onto the hardwood and into the lab.

"You're just looking at different proteins and matching them with the human genome and just looking at future diseases and pandemics that could spread and just help prepare for those and what pharmaceuticals to create for that to combat it," Lipton said.

The Keith Country Day grad says he will exercise his extra year of eligibility at Endicott College just outside of Boston.

But in the meantime, he is searching for a masters program in bioinformatics so he can get to work on fighting future pandemics and diseases. Lipton says this outbreak is giving him extra motivation.

"With this pandemic popping up and just my interest for pharmaceuticals and how to prepare for these kinds of diseases and how to make us more prepared for it, that's pretty much the interest and where it came from," said Lipton.

Lipton says his interest in science comes from his parents who are both professors at Rockford University and Rock Valley College.

He believes after graduating his job prospects may be looking good.

"Where Endicott is at in Beverly, they have a great biotech institutions out there so it's a great place to be and it's up and coming so the job outlook is pretty nice."