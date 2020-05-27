Jackson wants Pretzels to 'dream big'

Freeport hoops is a long way from its state title winning teams of the 1920's and 1950's.

It's been more than 30 years since the Pretzels have even won a conference championship, but the program is hoping that a new coach can steer it back in the right direction.

With Ryan Pierce stepping down after six seasons in charge, it's Thedford "Tee Jay" Jackson's turn to lead Freeport.

The former Rockford Lightning player was an assistant for the Pretzels for 15 years before stepping back last season to focus on his job at Highland Community College.

He says he never applied to any openings because he would want to be more available to his players, but now that he is in the school as the college and career academy coach, he believes it is time for him to take his shot.

"I feel like I'm really ready," said Jackson. "I feel like I've paid my dues. I felt like I learned from the coaches that I've been with for the 15 years and also the personal journey that I've been on in learning from different coaches who I've had played under. I felt like this was a good time and the stars all lined up and fell in place. I tried to throw my hat in the ring and here it is."