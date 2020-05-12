IceHogs reflect on 2019-2020 season

IceHogs players were always holding out hope for play to resume, keeping in shape any way they could without somewhere to skate, but on Monday we were anything but shocked to find out the AHL was canceling the 2019- 2020 season.

They could not help but feel a little disappointed.

Rockford's push for the postseason ended in a tie for the final spot with the in-state rival Wolves, but the Hogs do win the Illinois Lottery Cup over their Chicago foes.

Tuesday morning, head coach Derek King spoke on a conference call and he talked about the difficulties the team had to go through especially with call-ups and injuries. He also named Brandon Hagel as his MVP.

King says he is disappointed because he wanted to get a chance to see his team compete for the playoffs.

"I liked where we were at," said King. "Coming into the stretch there, we still had our head above water. The playoff spot was within our reach and it was up to us to make that happen, but overall I was upset obviously but overall I was happy with the way our guys performed."