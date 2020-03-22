IceHogs broadcaster Joey Z gives update on team during hiatus

The IceHogs have not played a game in two weeks and will not until at least May due to the AHL suspending the season. Broadcaster Joseph Zakrzewski fills us in on what has been going on since.

"It's definitely different. But I know everyone is kind of taking it one day at a time, as news arrives, and when they can possibly get hockey back and rolling again. But based on what the American Hockey League put out last week, it doesn't look like they're going to do anything earlier than May. We're going to have some time on our hands to start preparing for that."

"I know people are back home and enjoying time with friends and family, time that they normally don't get, especially at this time of year. You're in the playoff push and trying to gear up for a second season, if you will."

"I know it's going to be that honor guard and so many guys living across the globe, it'll be difficult at times. But thanks to the technology that we have today with Skype and FaceTime and text messaging and group chats and all the different applications you can dive in, to keep everybody on the same page, I think those are going to be put into action quite nicely. I know they already have been with the team and they'll continue to be crucial tools for them to stay in contact."