Hononegah won the 4A Guilford Regional Final Friday night thanks to an Owen Hart three-pointer at the buzzer to beat East 54-51.

The victory gave the Indians their first regional plaque since 2017.

"I'm a sophomore so this is probably one of the top moments in my career so far," said Hart. "I'm speechless. I don't know what to do. I'm just glad we got the win tonight."

Hononegah will meet St. Charles North Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the McHenry Sectional Semifinal.