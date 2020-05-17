Hononegah softball seniors honored with a parade

We have known for a while now that there would be no high school spring season because of the coronavirus pandemic. That still doesn't make it any easier now that graduations are taking place across the Stateline. For six Hononegah softball seniors, this weekend was a celebration.

Hononegah softball went on a historic run last season, going undefeated in conference and winning the program's first regional title since 2014. But this year's seniors will not get a chance to do it again.

"The entire year before, like December, before we had open gyms and stuff, I feel like that's all I was looking forward to," said Olivia Swanson.

"It didn't seem like that big of a deal," said Brooke Wintlend. "It was like, ok, we'll get a couple weeks off and then we'll be fine and back playing for conference. We didn't really see the severity of it."

"To just not have a season, to play for all four years and then just not play this last year, it was just really upsetting," said Emma Harris. "Just to know that I couldn't have that final hurrah."

It will not get any easier for the graduation ceremony for these student-athletes.

"We can walk across the stage, but our family doesn't get to be there," explained Janelle Barnhardt. "They have to watch it all over video. It's just sad that people can't be there and that we get that moment for ourselves."

Friday would have been senior night for the Indians. However, with the games canceled, there was no on-field recognition. So on Sunday, the Hononegah community honored its six seniors with a parade.

"It was really unfortunate that we don't get a season, but, it was nice to see everyone coming together to support us," said Madi Shaw.

Despite not getting to play one last time, they won't forget the time spent with each other.

"During the season, when every day we're spending the rest of the day after school together, I'm going to miss that," said Renee Laird. "Seeing everybody every day and playing with them all the time."