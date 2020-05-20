Hononegah promotes Brunke to head coach

With the departure of Randy Weibel at Hononegah, it's Jason Brunke's turn to try and lead the Indians to success in the NIC-10.

While he says his former boss is a big influence, he says it's now time to find out who he is as a coach.

Brunke spent the last 11 years as Hono's sophomore head coach where he led the team to four regular season titles, five conference tourney wins and finished the last two campaigns with a combined 34-0 NIC-10 record.

The 37-year-old says Weibel planted the seed of him taking over the program a few years ago and after some time to prepare for the job, he believes he is more than ready.

Though Brunke says he's not here to be another Randy Weibel.

"If I come in there and try to become him then I'm setting myself up for failure, I'm setting the team up for failure and all of the girls up for failure," said Brunke. "What I've got to do is keep it simple and continue to develop good relationships, encourage them to maximize their potential, give them all of the tools and strategies to do so and I think the rest will take care of itself."