Highmore, Lankinen sign extensions with Blackhawks

Matthew Highmore and Kevin Lankinen have played a major role in the IceHogs' success over the last couple of years and on Thursday the Blackhawks rewarded both of them with a pair of contract extensions.

The forward and goaltender both inked deals to add two years to their current contract, keeping them around through 2022.

Highmore has been with the club since 2017, but spent most of this season in Chicago where he has racked up six points in 36 games.

Lankinen is in his second year with Rockford where he is 8-10-2 and has a 3.03 goals against average.