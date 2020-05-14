Harris credits RVC for career revival, full-ride scholarship

Roscoe native Samantha Harris rediscovered her game in two seasons playing for Rock Valley College and now she is being rewarded for her hard work.

Harris achieved her dream by signing a full ride scholarship to the University of Northwestern Ohio.

The Hononegah grad heads to the NAIA program after putting together one of the best years of her basketball career.

Harris averaged more than 11 points and nine rebounds as she started all 35 games for RVC, helping the team reach the national semifinals.

Harris says her only visit to the campus was on her computer, but says her interactions with the coaching staff is what set the Racers apart from her other options.

"When I was talking with the coach, he was explaining the program and it was very structured and there was a discipline and those are elements that I look for in a school," said Harris. "I was also talking to him about the team and the atmosphere and he said they were very close with family and that's always nice to have and it's always a positive environment to be a part of. I'm really excited for that and I'm really excited to meet the rest of the team in person."