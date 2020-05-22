Harlem's Fare races to UW-Milwaukee

For Harlem senior Cloey Fare, this weekend could have been her second straight trip to state.

Instead, she's training hard for her first collegiate season at UW-Milwaukee.

Fare signed on with the Panthers during this stay at home order during a time that she and the Huskies would normally be using to train for state.

Fare helped Harlem last season win the NIC-10 title and its first sectional championship in school history.

She says she is keeping a positive attitude as she goes on runs with her dogs and says it only took one visit for her to find a collegiate program to join.

"The atmosphere there, it just felt like a home instead of a school," said Fare. "I saw one of their meets and the coaches just made me feel like already a part of the team and I really enjoyed that part. It just made me excited and I felt like I didn't even need another visit and I felt like that was the school I wanted."