Fans enjoy Father's Day at Byron Dragway

"We're pretty happy that we're able to even operate and be open. Even in a limited basis, it's a blessing."

The Byron Dragway got the green light to allow spectators at a limited capacity earlier in June The Dragway is also abiding by certain operating guidelines set out by the Illinois Motorsports Coalition and the Ogle County Health Department.

"Most of the people we know, and they all keep their distance, they wear a mask, we've got collar masks as well," said track owner BJ Vangsness. "We got masks available here. So we promote that, we promote social distancing. Everybody does a pretty good job to cooperate that way."

Vangsness said the Dragway is operating at less than 10% capacity. A typical Father's Day weekend would bring in a couple thousand fans and double the racers.

"It is effecting us in a big way, to get people back into motion. But they're looking for entertainment, they want to get out of the house," said Vangsness. "I have racers who come up to me and they go, thank God you're open."

"With everything that has happened lately, I'm really glad they opened up the drag strip."

Jason Opsahl has come to the Byron Dragway for more than two decades. He said motorsports provides a great family atmosphere.

"With the quarantine, it hurt the kids the most. They weren't able to do anything," said Opsahl. "Now that we're going into Phase 4, with everything opening up, they can come out to the drag strips, to the speedway. They're all excited about it."

Vangsness said some tracks closed for the season and some for good. But said the idea of closing for the summer stayed in pit lane.

"We took the approach, that we wanted to provide entertainment, we wanted to provide jobs. We wanted to provide a place for people to escape and get away from the craziness that goes on in today's world," said Vangsness. "That's what's nice here. You leave your problems outside the gate, come on in and have fun."

Opsahl said it was not a bad way to spend a holiday.

"Perfect Father's Day present actually. I got all three of them (the kids) out here, her first time and they love it out here. So I couldn't be happier actually."