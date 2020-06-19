East grad Cross signs with Chadron State

After leading East girls basketball to its most successful season in program history and playing two years of junior college in Iowa, Mardaeja Cross is ready to open the next chapter of her hoops career.

Cross finished up her sophomore season at Iowa Central Community College and will now be joining Division II's Chadron State in Nebraska.

The two-time All-NIC-10 player averaged more than nine points per game during her two years with the Tritons and was just named to the all-region second team.

Cross says she was aiming for the highest level when searching for a new school because she has bigger dreams than just playing college ball.

"I had a lot of offers from NAIA, from like 10 different schools, but I need to go higher in case I want to go overseas," said Cross. "The higher you are, the more exposure you're going to get so that's what I was looking for. Not a lot of people can say they went overseas or played basketball in college or even made it to college. Just be a good role model for the people in Rockford. Like been there, done that and shine a light on it because a lot of women players don't make it that far. Maybe the first to do a little bit of something."

Cross says after graduating and possibly a career overseas, she wants to return home to become a firefighter.