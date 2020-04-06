Delia named IceHogs' Man of the Year

For three years Collin Delia has dazzled fans inside the Rockford crease and for three years he has done the same off of the ice.

Because of his efforts in the community, he has been named the IceHogs IOA/American Specialty Man of the Year.

Delia has embraced his leadership role with the team helping raise more than $3,700 for The Autism Program of Easterseals and the Fatherhood Encouragement Project.

Delia even donated $550 worth of LEGO sets for Autism Awareness Night and spent some time with the children at Easterseals helping them build.

The goaltender is now one of 31 finalists for the AHL's Yanick Dupree Memorial Award, which will be announced at a later date.