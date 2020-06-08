Bulldogs first team to get back to work

High school athletes have been left on their own to train for the last three months because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but for the first time since students were sent home, teams are back together again including Aquin football.

The Bulldogs split up into groups of six or seven Monday afternoon as head coach Broc Kundert took their temperatures beforehand.

Footballs and sport-specific drills were not allowed and teams can only perform strength and conditioning workouts.

Aquin took to the field to run then went inside for weightlifting with their masks on.

The Bulldogs say they were getting a little restless at home, but are happy that coaches have kept them busy.

"It's kind of crazy," said senior Ty Stykel. "It gets a little boring, but working out and talking with friends kind of gets us by. And getting the start ahead of other teams is always good."

"Coach has been sending us workouts to do at home so it means a lot for him to do that because then we can work on our own time and still stay in that shape we need to," said senior William Gustafson.