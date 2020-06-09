Bradford back at Belvidere to 'finish what he started'

13 years ago, Mike Bradford left Melvin Brown Gymnasium to build a program across town at Belvidere North.

After some successful seasons with the Blue Thunder and serving as a boys assistant at both schools, Bradford is back with the Bucs.

Belvidere hired Bradford for what he is calling a rebuild of a program which has not experienced a winning season in about 15 years.

In 20 seasons as a head coach at Monmouth, North and with the Bucs, Bradford has won five regional titles, three sectional crowns and one trip to state.

Bradford says he feels like he has some unfinished business to get to back to at Belvidere.

"I felt like coming home when I walked back into the gym," said Bradford. "I think our gym is one of the best gyms probably in northern Illinois just because of how loud it gets, how hot it gets and I think it's a great atmosphere. Not just the athletic staff, but everybody involved over there with teachers and everything, they just make you feel very much apart of it. When I walked back in some years later, I felt like I never missed a beat and it feels like I'm back home."