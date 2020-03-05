Boylan's Kennedy named first team all-state

The Illinois Associated Press Class 3A and Class 4A All-State girls' basketball teams as voted on by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters and compiled by Steve Tappa, longtime voter and sports writer at the Moline Dispatch/Rock Island Argus. Players received five points for a first-team vote and three points for a second-team vote. Each voter picked a five-player first team and five-player second team in each class. A player must have been named on two ballots to receive honorable mention.

Class 3A First Team

Lindsey Dullard, Morton (6-1, Sr., G) 94 points

Ambranette Storr, Kankakee (5-9, Sr., G) 81

Kylie Feuerbach, Sycamore (6-0, Sr., G/F) 73

Aneesah Morrow, Chicago Simeon (6-2, Jr., G/F) 62

Peyton Kennedy, Rockford Boylan (5-11, Sr., F) 52

Class 3A Second Team

Kate Bullman, Grayslake Central (6-2, Sr., G/F) 46

Erin Houpt, Danville (5-6, Jr., G) 41

Brianna McDaniel, Chicago Kenwood (5-11, Soph., PG) 39

Jaida McCloud, Peoria Richwoods (6-1, Sr., G/F) 38

*Trinity Duckworth, Hillcrest (5-5, Sr., PG) 37

*Tatiana Thomas, Lombard Montini (5-11, Soph., F) 37

*-tie

Class 3A Honorable Mention

Katie Krupa, Morton (6-1, Soph., F) 28; Brenna Loftus, Riverside Brookfield (5-8, Jr., F) 24; Martrice Brooks, Springfield Lanphier (5-7, Sr., PG) 22; Halle Idowu, Oak Lawn Richards (5-10, Sr., G/F) 21; Taylor Charles, Lombard Montini (6-2, Soph., F) 20; Shae Littleford, Charleston (5-7, Jr., G) 16; Natali Haynes, Streator (6-1, Jr., C) 12; Quincenia Jackson, Decatur MacArthur (6-1, Jr., F/C) 12; Kammie Ludwig, Geneseo (5-10, Soph., G) 11; Derria Edwards, Peoria High (5-4, Sr., G) 10; Sofia Lowis, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin (5-8, Jr., PG) 10; Whitney Dunn, Chicago Kenwood (5-9, Soph., G/F) 9; Anna Blank, Richland County Olney (5-10, Soph., G) 8; Mallory Ramage, Mattoon (5-9, Soph., PG) 8; Kathryn Schmidt, Burlington Central (6-0, Sr., F) 8; Brooklyn Borum, Sterling (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Kenzey Decker, Springfield High (Jr., G) 6; Madison Diercks, Belvidere North (5-11, Sr., G) 6; Anna Hall, Bethalto Civic Memorial (5-11, Sr., F) 6; Elise Heneghan, Oak Park Fenwick (6-1, Soph., G/F) 6; Bella LaPorta, Highland (6-0, Jr., F) 6; Hannah Simmer, Rock Island (5-10, Sr., F) 6.

Class 4A First Team

Angela Dugalic, Maine West (6-4, Sr., F/C) 80 points

Darrione Rogers, Roselle Lake Park (5-11, Sr., G) 75

Taylor Gugliuzza, Lincoln-Way West (5-9, Sr., PG) 62

Halle Douglass, Lake Forest (6-2, Sr., PG) 59

Greta Kampschroeder, Naperville North (6-0, Jr., G) 52

Class 4A Second Team

Kendall Holmes, Lisle Benet (5-11, Sr., G) 49

Kayla Green, Chicago Whitney Young (5-6, Sr., PG) 39

Sydney Affolter, Chicago Marist (5-11, Jr., G/F) 35

*Brooke Schramek, Lisle Benet (6-1, Sr., F) 31

*Treasure Thompson, Bolingbrook (6-2, Sr., F) 31

*Emily Klaczek, Palatine Fremd (5-10, Sr., G) 31

*-tie