Boylan senior Durham chases long snapping dream

Being offered a full ride is the dream for every student athlete.

Sometimes it does not come as easy as some would like, but for one Boylan football player, he's up for the challenge.

"I went from being a guy who can do it to the guy to do it."

Long snapping never came easy for Matt Durham, but after a few years of continuous practice and dedication, the Boylan senior is ready for the next chapter of his playing career.

"I'm not this big monstrous linebacker like Tre Malone and long snapping was the way that I saw I could try to continue [playing football]," said Durham. "I worked really hard for it and I'm able to continue that dream."

And that dream is now within reach with Durham signing as a preferred walk-on with Southern Illinois.

Part of his routine is training with former NIU snapper Nolan Owen and sometimes with cousin Nate Durham, who graduated from Hononegah and is the snapper at the University of North Texas.

Durham says his daily workouts are a big help.

"If I were at home all day, I'd be going stir crazy, but being able to hop on, talk to my trainer, talk to some of my friends that do the group lessons, it's really nice to have that comradery without necessarily being in contact with everyone," said Durham.

As for the fall and if there will be a college football season or not, Durham says he's not going to worry about it.

"I can't control it," Durham said. "I'm one person and it's not like I have the cure for what's going on, but if that's what happens, I just have to make sure I'm able to continue that dream even if it's into the next year."