Boylan grad Kisting adapts to ever-changing rowing landscape

This pandemic is not the first time Boylan grad and University of Wisconsin rower Adrienne Kisting has been forced to overcome an obstacle.

Her sophomore season may be canceled, but she says it's just another opportunity for her to figure out a solution.

Kisting says she did not really put everything into rowing until senior year at Boylan, but that's when the sport decided to throw her a few curveballs.

Since then, two of the three Head of the Rock Regatta's have been canceled and a few of her Badgers' meets were scratched.

Kisting says she is used to these kinds of things happening in her rowing career, but it's up to her to keep a positive attitude and forge on.

"Honestly, my entire career has kind of been finding a way to adapt to the situation," said Kisting. "I think that as a team, starting with our coaches, they always say how good we are at adapting because all of the other crews in the country get to row all year round, but our lake is frozen in the winter. Something may not go as planned, but there are all kinds of other doors opening at that same time so it's about always finding a way to get it done."