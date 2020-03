The Belvidere School Board approved the hiring of Jim Morrow as the Bucs next head football coach.

Morrow coached at Harlem for 15 seasons where he led the Huskies to a 101-51 record with 13 trips to the playoffs.

Morrow resigned from Harlem following the 2018 season where the team went 7-3.

Morrow spent 2019 at Beloit College where he was the tight ends coach.