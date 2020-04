The Chicago Bears have taken Notre Dame tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 43 pick in the NFL draft.

The sure-handed, 6-foot-6 Kmet started 11 games as a junior last season after missing the first two because of a broken collarbone.

He caught 43 passes for 515 yards and six touchdowns.

Bears tight ends combined for just 395 yards last season.

Chicago also came in with the No. 50 pick and seven selections in all.