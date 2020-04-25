Bears GM Pace wheels and deals on final day of NFL draft

Bears general manager Ryan pace was busy on Saturday, making deals and adding pieces for next season.

Heading into the final day of the NFL Draft, Chicago had one fifth-round pick. Pace made two trades to give the team three fifth-rounders. Pace sent a 2021 fourth-round pick to Minnesota for the No. 155 overall pick in this year's draft. That pick turned into Tulsa outside linebacker Trevis Gipson.

Gipson was a two-year starter with the Golden Hurricanes. He earned first-team all-conference honors this past season, setting career highs in tackles (49), sacks (8) and tackles-for-loss (15).

Eight picks later, the Bears were back on the clock with their original fifth-round pick at No. 163. Chicago took Georgia Southern cornerback Kindle Vildor. As a junior in 2018, Vildor started all 13 games and was named second-team All-American and the Sun Belt Player of the Year by Pro Football Focus.

The Bears made their second trade of the day, again moving up into the fifth round to select wide receiver Darnell Mooney out of Tulane. Chicago sent its two sixth-round picks (Nos. 196, 200) in this year's draft to Philadelphia to get Mooney. The two teams also swapped seventh round picks.

Mooney racked up 2,529 yards on 151 catches and 19 touchdowns in his four seasons with the Green Wave.

The Bears concluded their 2020 NFL Draft by adding a pair of offensive lineman with back-to-back picks in the seventh round. Chicago selected Arlington Hambright from Colorado at No. 226 and Lachavious Simmons from Tennessee State at No. 227.