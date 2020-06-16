Auburn's Chaney motivated to 'lead by example'

The return of high school sports was a real motivator for all student-athletes, but it's not the only factor pushing Rob Chaney.

The Auburn junior missed all of this past season after tearing his ACL last summer, using the year to get better.

"It was good in a way and it was bad in a way," said Chaney. "I wanted to get out there and play, but at the same time, I can look and see what I needed to work on to help the team out and help myself out too."

Chaney was expected to be a starter during his sophomore season after getting minutes as a freshman.

Head coach Bryan Ott believes he will be ready to lead the Knights.

"He's an intelligent young man, he leads by example, he's not afraid to stand up for the right thing and that's what we want in a leader," said Ott.

"I want to lead my team and I want to set a good example for them," Chaney said. "If I set a good example for them, then we're all going to come together and we're going to do big things."

Chaney and his teammates are back training together for the first time since the pandemic halted sports back in March.

Even though they may be a long way from tip-off, Chaney believes it's the effort in these offseason workouts that will set Auburn apart.

"Even with these workouts, you've got to be vocal," said Chaney. "When we're doing the drills, you have to go hard. Because if I go hard, they're going to go hard too. Hopefully these two weeks, we can work hard at it. We need to get everybody here if we want to be a good team and make it down state next year. That's the plan."