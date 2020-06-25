Advertisement

Auburn grad preaches patience as he fights for AEW contract

(WIFR)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Saleiq Rafeequllah believes professional wrestling can take him any place he wants to go.

At the start of the pandemic, there was not really anywhere to go, but his career path took a sudden turn anyways.

"I've always said it's going to happen, but I don't know when," said Rafeequllah. "I'm just going to be patient, my time is going to come and just have a good attitude. But when I got the call, I was just like, "Oh, ok, right now?""

While training in Atlanta, the Auburn grad got a call from his coach, who just happened to be a wrestler and producer for All Elite Wrestling.

They needed athletes due to the COVID-19 pandemic so Rafeequllah, also known as Fearless Musa, got his big break on the promotion's weekly YouTube show, AEW Dark.

"I was nervous and I was shaking," Rafeequllah said. "Even going back there and seeing all these big names, I was just like, "Is this real?" Now, I'm a little more comfortable."

Growing up in Rockford, Rafeequllah watched wrestling with his late grandfather, Musa, whose name he is using in his honor.

He says he learned a lot from the person he calls 'the smartest man he's ever known,' especially how to represent their faith.

Muslim wrestlers have long been portrayed as the bad guys, but Rafeequllah wants to change that.

"To have the Arabic on the tights, to come out with the keffiyeh scarf, some people might think one thing when they see it, but when I come out, I want to smile, I want to break that stereotype," said Rafeequllah. "To go out and do something totally different that a lot of people haven't seen is very important to me."

The Rockford native is also trying to better represent the "fearless" part of his name because he says he was not always fully committed to wrestling.

"I had a good job and I was scared to go out there and risk it," Rafeequllah said. "If you have something you want to do, that has to be your Plan A. It can't be your Plan B."

Rafeequllah believes his Plan A is only just starting to pay off and preaches patience to anyone who's thinking about taking a chance.

"With patience and you give it your all, everything will work out," said Rafeequllah. "I promise. You just have to risk a lot of things and you have to make sacrifices."

Rafeequllah says with his exposure on AEW Dark every week, he has been getting a lot of requests for future independent shows and one place he said he really wants to wrestle is Rockford.

If you want to see more of Fearless Musa, you can visit his YouTube

.

If you want to represent the Rockford native, you can find his t-shirts on his page at the Pro Wrestling Tees

.

Latest News

Sports

Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Sports

Football may not happen at all this year, Dr. Fauci warns

Updated: Jun. 18, 2020 at 10:43 AM CDT
|
By CNN
Football may not happen at all this year, Fauci warns

Sports

Construction begins on downtown Beloit baseball stadium

Updated: Jun. 15, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
The stadium is expected to be completed on June 14, 2021.

Sports

Cubs take local star Ed Howard with 1st-round draft pick

Updated: Jun. 11, 2020 at 11:27 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The athletic shortstop was selected by the Chicago Cubs with the No. 16 pick in the Major League Baseball amateur draft, becoming the first Illinois high school position player to go in the first round since Jayson Werth in 1997.

Latest News

Sports

Gov. Pritzker temporarily suspends in person sports wagering registration requirements

Updated: Jun. 5, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Casino gaming and horse racing have been suspended since March 16 to protect the health and safety of staff and patrons, according to a statement from the Illinois Gaming Board on Friday morning.

Sports

IceHogs reflect on 2019-2020 season

Updated: May. 12, 2020 at 11:09 PM CDT
IceHogs players were always holding out hope for play to resume, keeping in shape any way they could without somewhere to skate, but on Monday we were anything but shocked to find out the AHL was canceling the 2019- 2020 season.

Sports

AP source: MLB owners approve plan to start season in July

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 1:25 PM CDT
|
By AP
AP source: MLB owners approve giving players' union plan to start season around Fourth of July in ballparks without fans

Sports

AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 hockey season

Updated: May. 11, 2020 at 8:35 AM CDT
The Rockford IceHogs will not finish the 2019-2020 season after the AHL cancels the rest of the season.

Sports

Sikura, IceHogs teammates start fund for local healthcare workers

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 3:57 PM CDT
IceHogs captain Tyler Sikura and his teammates started a fund to support local healthcare workers.

Sports

Auburn girls hoops promotes Griffin to head coach

Updated: May. 5, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT
|
By WIFR Newsroom
Auburn High School officials announced this week that assistant girls basketball coach Taylor Griffin will take over as head coach for the 2020-21 season, pending approval from the Rockford School Board.