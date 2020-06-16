Aquin makes 'difficult decision' to switch to eight-man

Prior to Tuesday, four NUIC football programs had made the tough decision this offseason to switch to eight-man, but now that number is up to five.

Aquin joins AFC, Amboy, Milledgeville and Orangeville as it says it had no other choice in order to ensure the safety of its players.

2020 will be the final season playing 11-man for the Bulldogs who will leave for the Illinois 8-Man Football Association in 2021.

"The decreasing numbers at the lower levels, along with player safety concerns were the leading reasons for this decision, as well as the opportunities for continued program success," Aquin said in a statement.

Aquin says the NUIC asked teams for their plans for 2021 and 2022.

"The Aquin administration was put in a tough spot to make a very difficult decision in a short amount of time, while at the same time, trying to adjust and cope with the challenges produced from the COVID-19 pandemic."

This move leaves the NUIC with nine teams for the 2021 season.