AHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 hockey season

The American Hockey League President and Chief Executive Officer David Andrews announced Monday that the league’s Board of Governors has voted to cancel the remainder of the 2019-20 AHL regular season and the 2020 Calder Cup Playoffs due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis:

“After a lengthy review process, the American Hockey League has determined that the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions. The League’s operational focus has turned toward actively preparing for the 2020-21 season. We are very grateful to the National Hockey League and its teams for their support and leadership in navigating through the challenges faced over the past two months. The AHL continues to place paramount importance on the health and safety of our players, officials, staff and fans and all of their families, and we all look forward to returning to our arenas in 2020-21.”

The AHL’s standings – sorted by points percentage – and statistics as of March 12, 2020, are considered final and official, and will serve as the basis for determining league awards for the 2019-20 season.

"We are incredibly disappointed that the 2019-20 season has been canceled, but the health and safety of our fans is our top priority," said Executive Director and General Manager of the Rockford Area Venues and Entertainment Authority (RAVE) Troy Flynn. "We had an exciting team that was pushing for a postseason berth down the backstretch of the season and I want to congratulate our players, coaches and staff on a tremendous year. As we continue to focus on the health and safety of our community and everyone that visits the BMO Harris Bank Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center, I wish to thank our fans and community partners for their tremendous support and understanding during this unprecedented time. We look forward to seeing everyone again for the 2020-21 season!”