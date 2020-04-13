23 Sports Ticket's Buda Classics

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 8:13 PM, Apr 13, 2020

With no sports to watch, join 23 Sports Director Mike Buda in recreating the greatest sports moments of all time.

In the 23 Sports Ticket's "Buda Classics" you send in your favorite game/play and Buda will reenact it.

Send your ideas to sports@wifr.com.

 