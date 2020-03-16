23 Sports Ticket's 815 Amateurs

With sports canceled or postponed from high school to the pros, the 23 Sports Ticket is in a bind and needs our help.

Typically Mike Buda and Joe Olmo bring us highlights every day on WIFR, but due to the coronavirus, that is no longer possible.

As a result, the 23 Sports Ticket is introducing 815 Amateurs, which will show us highlights of our viewers' athletic feats.

If you would like your pick-up basketball game, bowling game, or any kind of game to be featured on 23, just send us the request at sports@wifr.com.