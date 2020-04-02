2020 Rockford ProAm postponed

The 44th edition of the Rockford ProAm has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event was originally scheduled to be hosted by Aldeen Golf Club on Monday, July 13.

"Given the unknown timing and effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and in an effort to be sensitive to our thousands of supporters, especially our sponsors who are all experiencing unforeseen financial pressures, the Rockford Pro Am Board of Directors has made the decision to postpone the 2020 Pro Am," said board president Scott Nicholas. "Planning will begin this summer to reformat the Pro Am for 2021 to meet the goal of maximizing our giving opportunity to a selected local charity."