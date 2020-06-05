Boone Co. announces 10 new cases of COVID-19

Boone County is announcing 10 new cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Boone County is now at 503 total positive COVID-19 cases. No new deaths were announced meaning the total still stands at 19.

Thirteen of the deaths involve residents from Symphony Northwoods.

There were no new recoveries, the number still stands at 308.

Areas of Concern:

-- Symphony Northwoods

-- Park Place of Belvidere

Here is the breakdown of cases and deaths in the county by age group:

-- 18 cases: 0-9 age group

-- 34 cases: 10-19 age group

-- 85 cases and 1 death: 20-29 age group

-- 84 cases: 30-39 age group

-- 92 cases: 40-49 age group

-- 80 cases and 1 death: 50-59 age group

-- 42 cases: 60-69 age group

-- 29 cases and 4 deaths: 70-79 age group

-- 27 cases and 7 deaths: 80-89 age group

-- 11 cases and 4 deaths: 90-99 age group

-- 2 cases and 2 deaths: 100+ age group

Testing Sites in Boone County:

Crusader Community Health

1050 Logan Ave Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Appointment required. Testing available to fq patients only. Must be referred by FQ provider.

COVID Hotline:815-490-1600

Physicians Immediate Care

1663 Belvidere Rd Belvidere, Ill.

Hours: 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Days of Operation: Monday - Friday

Requirements: Curbside exam to determine if testing is appropriate; capacity may be limited