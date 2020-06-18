Rockford closing downtown streets again for weekend outdoor seating

The city of Rockford will once again be closing sections of downtown streets this weekend to allow for more outdoor restaurant seating and shopping starting Friday afternoon.

In collaboration with the River District Association, at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 19, the 200, 300, 400 and 500 blocks of E. State Street will be closed until 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the city of Rockford in a release on Thursday.

Madison Street between E. State Street and Market Street will close at 4:15 p.m. on Friday and will reopen at 8 a.m. on Saturday. That street will close again at 8 a.m. on Sunday, and will reopen at 2:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Businesses taking advantage of the closed streets will treat the area as an extension of their current outdoor seating and will be required to follow the Gov. Pritzker's Executive Order and IDPH guidance, including requiring face coverings, placing tables six feet apart and not allowing a standing area for guests to congregate.