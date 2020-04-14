RVC responds to 'official grievance' email regarding Advanced Technology Center Project

In an email sent by Rockford Alderperson Bill Rose, Rock Valley College responds to allegations Rose made against the college and its Advanced Technology Center project.

In an email sent by Rose to RVC, he alleges that the College “violated its fiduciary and ethical duties” by seeking RFPs for its Advanced Technology Center Project. He has threatened to file a grievance against the College with the Illinois Community College Board to investigate the Advanced Technology Center Project’s practices.

RVC officials responded by saying Mr. Rose's allegations are entirely without merit and has at all times stayed in accordance with the best interest of the district it serves.

Here is the text of the official statement from RVC:

-----

Mr. Rose has made baseless allegations that the College “violated its fiduciary and ethical duties” by seeking RFPs for its Advanced Technology Center Project. He has threatened to file a grievance against the College with the Illinois Community College Board to investigate the Advanced Technology Center Project’s practices.

Mr. Rose’s allegations are entirely without merit. Rock Valley College has at all times acted in accordance with the best interests of the community college district (511) that it serves (which includes all of Winnebago and Boone counties and portions of Ogle, Stephenson, DeKalb and McHenry counties) in seeking a location for its Advanced Technology Center.

The College has interpreted Mr. Rose’s email as a clear threat of litigation and takes this matter seriously. As such, the College has turned this matter over to its legal counsel for response. The College denies any and all wrongdoing and will vigorously defend itself against Mr. Rose’s claims.