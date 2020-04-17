School closures could lead to an uptick in homeschooling after the pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic is giving every family with kids a look into the world of homeschooling and some parents are even beginning to enjoy it.

"We love homeschooling and know its the right thing for our family," said Korey Wysocki, homeschools her three daughters.

Wysocki says she didn't know a lot about homeschooling at first, but found Classical conversations, an international homeschooling company which provides a curriculum, connects local families and offers parent support.

"They want to truly equip parents for the job ahead of them. Not just provide a book and some lesson plans," Wysocki said.

Many parents must act as the teacher while schools are closed and True North Homeschool of Rockford sees a spike in parents interested in homeschooling their kids full time.

“Now, parents are discovering that they have a lot to offer their children in education. We’ve noticed a change in mindset. Education, after all, is the learning of skills that make you a well-rounded and productive person. We can gain a lot of wisdom from adults and our older generation,” said True North Homeschool of Rockford.

True North says education in the U.S. needed some changes and it's taken a global medical emergency to highlight those shortfalls.

"It is an opportunity for us to improve the education for each child and offer what they need to become secure and successful adults," said True Noth Homeschool of Rockford.

Classical Conversations is a homeschooling company that offers several informational sessions throughout the week. you can register on its website at classical conversations.com.