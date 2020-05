Governor J.B. Pritzker announces a new record amount of single-day cases for COVID-19. According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, there were 3,137 positive COVID tests over the past 24 hours.

There were also 105 additional deaths, bringing the COVID death toll to 2,457 with 56,055 total cases. Within the last 24 hours, laboratories have processed 14,821 specimens for a total of 284,688.