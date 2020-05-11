Man in critical condition after shooting at Church and Whitman Streets in Rockford

Rockford Police sent out a tweet (see below) saying to avoid the area of Church and Whitman Streets until further notice.

23 News spoke with officials who say Rockford Police responded shortly after 1:30 p.m. to a call for shots fired at the intersection of Church and Whitman Streets.

The victim was driving in a vehicle southbound on Church and then stopped at the light at Whitman Street. As they were going through the light, shots were fired at the victims vehicle that came from a different vehicle.

Officials say the victims vehicle hit a parked car on Church Street. Police say a man is in critical condition at a local hospital as a result of the shooting.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses to get a description of the shooters vehicle.