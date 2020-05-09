Local woman finally home from cruise ship

After weeks of being kept on a cruise ship, Belvidere resident Julia Whitcomb is on her way back to the Stateline.

Her family says she is on a bus to the Rockford region and will be home for a small period of time Sunday.

Julia's mother Lisa says she had to see it to believe it when her daughter told her she was off of the cruise ship and although they will see her soon, she will still have to quarantine away from family.

"She will be home with us just briefly tomorrow, but because her brother is an essential worker in the company he works for, for him to continue to work because she has traveled internationally and then now had this travel home she will need to be about two weeks somewhere else," said Whitcomb