A product donated to employees at SwedishAmerican Hospital

A new product line for those working the front line. Bath & Body Fusion in Rockford makes a very helpful donation to employees at SwedishAmerican Hospital.

Healthcare providers at SwedishAmerican were rewarded for their courageous work with a free jar of the Dream Cream.

The product has hand healing ingredients which are perfect for the workers who are constantly washing their hands during the pandemic.

Luann Varilek, the nurse manager of nursing resources at SwedishAmerican, says they have never seen anything like the challenges brought forth by the coronavirus crisis and the donations helps them know they are not alone.

"It's tremendous, everyone that has reached out to us either by email or phone calls or donations, it makes everything better. We know we'll make it through it. We're all in it together. And with all these donations, and everyone thinking of us, we know we'll make it through it and we'll all come out better at the end." Varilek said.

