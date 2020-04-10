Rockford woman mourns the loss of her husband due to COVID-19

Winnebago County has just confirmed nine more cases and two more deaths due to COVID-19, bringing the overall death total to seven in the count.

One of those most recent victims is Kenneth Boswell, who passed away within the past 24 hours.

Kenneth's wife tells us about grieving the loss of a loved one while recovering from COVID-19 herself.

"I want people to realize that he was more than just someone who died from COVID-19 he was a loving man." Geanna Boswell said.

Geanna Boswell is grappling with the loss of husband to COVID-19.

"He's going to be missed by a lot of people. His family is missing him, his nieces, his sisters, brothers, uncles they are all missing him." Geanna Boswell said.

Geanna says her husband Kenneth got sick more than two weeks ago, then things took a turn for the worse.

"Monday morning we woke up and he could barely breathe and so I had to call the ambulance for him." Geanna Boswell said.

Kenneth lost his life to COVID-19 on Thursday. Geanna and her two daughters also have the virus.

"My stomach felt like it was burning from the inside out. My chest felt like it was burning from the inside out. My eyes felt like they were 100 pounds literally I mean they hurt to the touch." Geanna Boswell said.

As Boswell and her family heals and grieves, she has a message for the rest of the community.

"Wear your mask. Anything that will save your life and someone else's life because I just definitely lost a part of my life and I would hate to see someone else go through this." Geanna Boswell said.

