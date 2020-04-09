66 more COVID-19 deaths in Illinois; total at 528

The number of people who succumbed to COVID-19 rises, bringing the total to 528 in Illinois.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and Illinois Department of Health Director Dr. Ingozi Ezike released the latest totals during a Thursday afternoon news conference.

More than 1,300 new cases have been reported in the past 24 hours; the state's total now sits at 16,422 positive cases.

In all, 80,857 tests have been performed across the state.

The governor and Dr. Ezike urged residents to remain hypervigilant about safety, begging people to take the necessary steps to protect yourself and those around you.