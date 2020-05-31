Young boy dies after being rescued from Stateline quarry Sunday evening

UPDATE: A young boy is dead following a water rescue at a Stateline quarry in South Beloit Sunday evening.

Officials say the boy was taken from the scene to Beloit Memorial Hospital where he later died.

While no age is confirmed, the boy is believed to be in his early teens.

Below is the previous version of the story.

-----

Multiple agencies respond to a water rescue in the 2300 block of Shirland Avenue in South Beloit Sunday afternoon after reports of two swimmers were under water.

South Beloit, Rocktron and the Boone County Fire Departments, along with an ambulance from Belvidere and the Rockford water rescue team were on the scene.

A rescue raft with emergency personnel on board was in the water looking for the missing swimmers. South Beloit Fire tells 23 News a boy between the ages of 13 and 15, standing 5'8" and weighing 125 pounds was taken to the hospital where paramedics performed life-saving procedures.

The swimmers were reportedly underwater for 45 minutes. The quarry is private property and the swimmers were swimming illegally.

This is the 3rd water rescue this year, according to South Beloit Fire, which is the average per year.

This is a developing story