Young at Heart Parade and fireworks canceled amid coronavirus pandemic

Staying in accordance with the 'stay-at-home' order through May, the City of Loves Park announces the 2020 Young at Heart parade and fireworks has been canceled. These were originally scheduled for Saturday, May 23.

This is the second year in a row where the festivities will not be held. In 2019, it was suspended due to declining attendance and financial issues.

The yearly evening, sponsored by the City of Loves Park always signals the start of summer and has been held on Memorial Day weekend for the last 49 years.