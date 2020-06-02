Young adults share perspective on protests

As protests carry on across the country, there is a loud voice for change and many are the voices of young adults advocating for the future.

"Please just start talking voices speak louder than anything else," Rockford resident Derale Davis said.

Seniors at Rockford Jefferson high school receive their diplomas and take the next step in joining the adult world one facing big challenges.

"I agree with what they are doing, but not how they are doing it with the riots and the looting, that is not okay. There are people who weren’t involved in it, getting in the middle of it and that's not ok," Trinidy Morales said. "I want their voices to be heard but not in this way, not like this."

Many young adults want to get involved but say they are concerned about staying safe.

"I wanted to join in but with the way they are doing it I was afraid I guess, it wasn't safe,” Morales said.

All young adults we spoke with say, unity is the most important thing moving forward.

"If we want change we should just proactively do it and come together instead of just being divided all the time," Kennesha Steele said.

"I think we are doing to much of pointing at other people of what they are doing and what they are not doing and if we focus on our inner self I think that is where the real change comes from," Jahkar Brandon said.

