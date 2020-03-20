YMCA to offer hundreds of meals to Stateline families

School closures mean hundreds of Stateline students could go without a meal.

"We know that some of our kids the only meals they get are the ones that we serve in school or afterschool programs," said Dee Edgerton, YMCA Americorps director.

While Edgerton usually helps out with teen programs, right now her goal is to make sure no one goes hungry.

"They might not have had the money to go out two weeks ago when it all started to buy food," Edgerton said.

Edgerton and other volunteers make stops throughout Rockford in the YMCA Mobile Community Center offering free meals to families.

"We handed out about 182 meals to various families," Edgerton said.

"Right now we have donations we are dropping off," said Jenny Rogel, YMCA senior director.

Rogel says with the community's support.. the Y and its partner organizations are capable of handing out 900 meals.

"Stuff that was sent to schools and things like that because schools were going to be in so we are using those meals,” Rogel said.

Rogel says volunteers also take health precautions when handing out lunches.

"We are setting up cones 6 feet apart so when kids pick up meals or a family member comes out to pick them up they are staying separated from one another," Rogel said.

Meals will be offered each weekday according to Rogel for as long as needed.

"I don't think any of us have ever seen anything like this before. So as a YMCA we just needed to step up and do something," Rogel said.

"We are just so blessed to be a part of the community and help through the Y," Edgerton said.

Starting next week the Y will add three drive-thru locations. Families will also get a blessing bag filled with essential items like toothpaste. For more info click here.