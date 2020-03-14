YMCA of Rock River Valley to close over coronavirus concerns

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is closing its facilities following the recommendation of the Winnebago County Health Department as it relates to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Y will close at 10 p.m. March 14 and reopen March 31.

The closure involves the following facilities: SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, Northeast Family YMCA, Puri Family YMCA, YMCA Camp Winnebago and YMCA Children’s Learning Center.

“We feel it is an obligation to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Brent Pentenburg, CEO, YMCA of Rock River Valley. “This decision was not arrived at lightly. Since we are one of the largest gathering places in our community, we felt it would be socially irresponsible to remain open and facilitate the gathering of large groups of people. We will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”

The Y will transition its Children’s Learning Center and SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA to serve the children of first responders and medical providers.

Emergency care will be available from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday for infants through preschool age at the CLC and kindergarten through fifth grade from 6:45 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA.

For individuals who would like to keep fit while at home during this crisis, the YMCA recommends Y360. It is a free, collaborative effort from several YMCAs across the country. Fitness classes, taught by Y instructors, are available on YouTube. Classes include yoga, boot camp, barre and active older adults. You can access Y360, here​.