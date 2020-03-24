YMCA of Rock River Valley offers emergency child care for essential workers

With essential workers required to stay on the job during the state's “Shelter in Place” order, one local organization offers emergency child care.

(MGN)

"The YMCA, just throughout history, has always adapted to the need of the community," said Sarah Renicker.

In response to school closures and safer at home mandates across Illinois, the YMCA of Rock River Valley is ready to help, offering emergency child care for essential workers.

"We recognize that in this situation, there are going to be those that their roles are essential to our survival, to our society functioning. So, we wanted to make sure those, those individuals have child care, so that when they are providing those crucial services, they don't have to be worried about what their children are doing," said Renicker.

The goal of welcoming infants and preschoolers to its Children's Learning Center and elementary schoolers at the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA, says CEO Brent Pentenburg, is to help parents feel comfortable during this trying time.

"Every family and certainly every parent or guardian has to make the choice that they believe is best for their child," said Pentenburg.

Both Renicker and Pentenburg say the y's doors will always be open for those who need it.

"Our whole lives have been turned upside down by something that we cannot see and something that we cannot touch, but we see the effects. But, at the same time, I'm reminded that the same is true about our faith and I hope that the Y during this time would just point people towards that," said Pentenburg.

Emergency care will be available Monday through Friday from 6:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Information to register is as follows:

YMCA Children's Learning Center: Infant-5 years

- $154-$255/week. Can offer daily rates.

- Must register in person at 2918 Glenwood Avenue – call 815-977-4576 for questions.

SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA: 5-12 years

- $20-$25/daily

- Can register over the phone at 815-489-1252.