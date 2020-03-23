YMCA expands emergency childcare to all essential workers

The YMCA of Rock River Valley is opening up its emergency childcare services to anyone who is classified as an essential worker in our community. Essential workers may include first responders, medical providers, grocery and hardware store workers, pharmacy workers, public works and sanitation.

People who have children younger than 5 years must register in person at YMCA Children’s Learning Center, located at 2918 Glenwood Avenue. The weekly rates vary from $154 to $255 per week. Daily rates are also available. You can call 815-977-4576 for questions.

Those with children aged 5 to 12 can be cared for at SwedishAmerican Riverfront, located at 200 Y Boulevard in Rockford. Daily rates range from $20 to $25. Children can be registered over the phone at 815-489-1252.

YMCA officials also say they are screening everyone who enters their facility, including staff and students with a questionnaire and will be taking temperatures.