Roofing crew rescues Injured South Beloit woman

A local roofing company recognizes one of its crews that may have saved a woman's life while on the job in South Beloit.

Around 7 a.m. April 15, XL Contracting workers Emananuel Gamez and Josh Chudoba walked up to a job site when they heard a woman call for help. As they approached her window, she told them she had fallen and needed help.

While one of the men stayed with the injured woman, the other called 9-1-1 and waited until the South Beloit Fire Department and EMS arrived. Crews pulled the woman to safety through the window.

The woman had been on the floor since 4 a.m. was taken to a local hospital. She broke her hip and later had surgery. She will be unable to walk for a limited time.

Tom Pertz is the president of the homeowner's association at Manchester Parcels Condominium. He praised the mens' efforts.

“It’s a miracle that they came to work right at that time and they were in the building next to hers because they were at her residence the day before. The way it is designed, the unit above her is vacant and the ones next to her have sound barrier walls so no one would have heard her. It’s just a miracle that they had heard her.”