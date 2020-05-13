Working groups plan stateline COVID-19 rebound

Ten working groups comprised of community members in different local sectors began meeting to devise how the stateline can recover from COVID-19.

"The hole is deep and the issues are severe," says Pam Clark Reidenbach, who is a director at Northern Illinois Center for Non Profit Excellence, and co-chair of the Human Services working group. The groups will come up with plans to dig the stateline out of the hole.

"We're providing sort of a central source of cleaning protocols, safety standards they should be looking at as they get ready to reopen their business," says John Groh of RACVB, who is a chair on the Tourism and Hospitality group. "One of the things though that's really important is getting people to feel comfortable."

Groh says for his group, it's important to understand that some people will be fearful to go out in crowds once the North-Central Region moves onto the new phases of reopening.

"It's getting people to feel comfortable being in groups and traveling again," he tells 23 News. "We know based on national data that consumers across the country will first look to take shorter trips closer to home. They will drive before they fly."

He says this data will favor the Rockford area due to it's proximity to several cities and large counties. While Tourism and Hospitality works on its plans, others are looking at how to serve those in need.

"First [goal] is to make sure that the most vulnerable people in our community are served," says Reidenbach, Human Services. "The second is how do we make sure that our community receives our fair and adequate share of state and federal dollars."

Groups working on small business recovery will navigate current loan options, but also think ahead to how businesses will survive when those go away.

"You have the budgeting issues of now I have to pay back a loan, plus try to get business back," says Mike Mastroianni of the Rockford Chamber of Commerce, who is serving as co-chair on the Small Business group. "We want to be prepared to do that now. You don't want to wait for phase four and then do phase four planning, you have to do that now."

The groups will meet at least once a week for the next several months. They will recommend plans to the Emergency Operation Center and County leaders, who will determine plans of action moving forward.

The 10 groups and the co-chairs include:

City of Rockford Budget

• Carrie Hagerty – City of Rockford

• Michele Petrie – Wintrust Bank

Education & Workforce Development

• Lisa Bly – Workforce Connection

• Ehren Jarrett – Rockford Public Schools

Government / Efficiency

• Bobbie Holzwarth – HolmstromKennedy

• LoRayne Logan – Workplace Staffing

Health Care

• Shurice Hunter – City of Rockford

• Dave Gomel – Rosecrance

Human Services

• Anqunette Parham, City of Rockford

• Pam Clark Reidenbach – Northern Illinois Center for Non Profit Excellence

Arts & Culture

• Mary McNamara Bernsten – Rockford Area Arts Council

• Martesha Brown – Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

Industry

• Teresa Beach-Shelow—Superior Joining Technologies

• Mark Tingley – Accelerated Machine and Design

Public Infrastructure

• Dave Anspaugh – Northern Illinois Building Contractors Association

• Mike Dunn Jr. – Region 1 Planning Council

Small Business

• Sarah Eva Marchese – Floracracy

• Mike Mastroianni – Rockford Chamber of Commerce

Tourism & Hospitality

• John Groh – Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau

• Anne Weerda – Burpee Museum