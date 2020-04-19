Worker's rights brought to light during pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic is changing the way people view essential workers. It might also change the way employees view their rights according to a local NIU Law professor.

"People who are bringing us food, the people who are stocking warehouse shelves, you know are putting their own health on the line for the good of the public," says NIU Law Professor Michael Oswalt. "They are the heroes of the pandemic, but they aren't always paid like heroes, and I think that what we're starting to see is that they often are not protected like heroes."

Essential workers in healthcare, grocery stores and those working in warehouses like Amazon all risk their health to help the country operate during the pandemic. Oswalt believes this will start a discussion on worker's rights and higher pay.

He suggests employees will begin to consider working conditions, and what those costs would look like if there were a pandemic or crisis again. He also says it could lead to legislation for paid sick leave and better health insurance.