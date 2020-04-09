Work from home opens doors to cyber threats

Millions of Americans are working from home, or taking school courses online. It's an opportunity to maintain a routine during stay at home orders, but it's also a chance for hackers to go to work, too.

"If it looks suspicious, don't click," says Winnebago County CIO Gus Gentner. "If you're not expecting that email, delete it. If you're not expecting that email with an attachment, delete it."

Tech experts say when there is a national disaster like the COVID-19 pandemic scammers use it to their advantage.

Terrence McGraw has seen it done before. McGraw is a retired U.S. Army Colonel where he oversaw Army cyber operations. He is now the President of PC Matic Federal.

"People [will call] pretending they're the IRS. [They will say] 'hey we can't send you your stimulus check until you send us your banking information,'" he explains. "The IRS is not going to call individual taxpayers."

He says if someone calls and they seem legitimate, you can always say you'll call back and look up the actual IRS number online.

Cyber security leaders suggest setting up Virtual Private Networks (VPN) to ensure information transmitted to the internet comes from a private server instead of the computer.

Video chat services seem simple, but apps like Zoom have a dark side. Zoom does not have automatic safety features built-in, but users can add them. "If you allow anyone to share their screen, and many businesses do that because they want to collaborate on powerpoint, someone who wants to send a pornographic clip or anything like that they can control the meeting," says McGraw.

There are ways to secure Zoom. McGraw suggests creating meeting passwords, and managing meeting attendees by making them wait in the waiting room feature to be admitted. He also says don't share hyperlinks online.

"If you're remoting in after you're done doing your work make sure you sign out," suggests Gentner. "Don't have a continuous session going with your employer."